Tamil Nadu: 58 hospital staff in isolation as boy tests positive

A total of 58 hospital staff members of the Tiruvarur Medical College in Thanjavur district have been sent into isolation after it was found that a 13-year-old boy with appendicitis, who was brought into the facility’s emergency ward on April 11, tested positive for a COVID-19 infection.

The boy’s samples were collected on April 12 and he was operated upon the same day.

“The boy had severe stomach pain and mild fever. Both were normal symptoms of appendicitis,” said one of the doctors who saw him. Over the next 24 hours, the patient was given regular treatment.

According to sources, the dean of the facility suggested to the anaesthetist that the boy be tested for COVID-19 before the surgery.

“It was positive. There were other patients in the post-operative ward. We immediately shifted him to the isolation ward. After a week, his condition is stable now,” he said.

“We did contact tracing internally. We identified everyone… A total of four doctors, 15 house surgeons, 30 staff nurses, nine hospital staff and three relatives of the patients have been isolated,” said the doctor.

