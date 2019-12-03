Tamil Nadu: 17 dead as heavy rain brings down wall

Seventeen people, including two children, were killed in the early hours of Monday when a wall collapsed on four houses in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore.

In the last four days, according to the government, a total of 25 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state.

According to the police, a 15-foot compound wall collapsed on four houses in Nadur village because of the heavy rain in the region from the past two days.

The bodies were sent to Mettupalayam general hospital where there were reports of a lack of space for the bodies. While officials who visited the hospital faced protests from the crowd over the lack of facilities, local residents also blocked the Coimbatore-Ooty road. Amidst reports that the wall had been put up illegally and that there were complaints earlier to concerned authorities, Coimbatore district collector K Rajamani and Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, who visited the spot, promised immediate action if there were violations. The Mettupalayam police filed a case under section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Property Prevention of Damage and Loss (TNPPDL) Act against the owner of the private property where the wall was built.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the deaths and is scheduled to visit Mettupalayam on Tuesday. His office announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the 25 people killed.

With the onset of the Northeast monsoon, several parts of Tamil Nadu have received intense rain over the past four days. According to data from the state government on Monday, around 1,000 people were evacuated to government relief centres in the last four days.