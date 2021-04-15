Tamil Nadu: 14-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted by 12 men over two years

Police said the victim had been first sexually assaulted by her brother-in-law; later, the friends of her sister’s husband and the owner of the house where the girl had worked.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted for over two years by 12 men, including her brother-in-law, after she started staying at her sister’s home at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.

Following a complaint from the District Protection Officer, all the accused and the girl’s mother, who is alleged to be an accomplice, have been arrested.

According to reports, the victim, a class VI dropout, works as a domestic help to support her family. Her mother is a daily wage labourer and her father has been ill for over a couple of years.

Police said the victim had been first sexually assaulted by her brother-in-law; later, the friends of her sister’s husband and the owner of the house where the girl had worked also sexually assaulted her.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the Inspector of AWPS, Tirchengode said the mother of the girl was also an accomplice in this incident. “We received a complaint from the District Protection Officer on Tuesday night. Based on that we conducted the inquiry and found that 12 men including a BSNL junior telecom engineer have assaulted this girl. Despite knowing the assault, the mother of the girl had remained silent. She had allegedly received 10,000 rupees from the perpetrators not to speak about the incident to the police.”

“We have arrested the girl’s mother as well as the 12 accused in the case. They are lodged in Namakkal sub-jail,” she said.