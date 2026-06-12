This 118-year-old railway station in Tamil Nadu is getting Rs 842 crore makeover

Redevelopment of railway stations in Tamil Nadu: Indian Railways (IR) is redeveloping more than 1,300 stations across the country as part of its efforts to modernise infrastructure and enhance passenger amenities. These stations are being modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims at development and upgradation of stations over the IR network.

The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

With the inauguration of eight redeveloped railway stations on March 1, 2026, the modernisation work is currently underway at 69 more stations in Tamil Nadu. These are: