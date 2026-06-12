This 118-year-old railway station in Tamil Nadu is getting Rs 842 crore makeover

3 min readJun 12, 2026 03:16 PM IST
Redevelopment of railway stations in Tamil Nadu: Indian Railways (IR) is redeveloping more than 1,300 stations across the country as part of its efforts to modernise infrastructure and enhance passenger amenities. These stations are being modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims at development and upgradation of stations over the IR network.
The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.
With the inauguration of eight redeveloped railway stations on March 1, 2026, the modernisation work is currently underway at 69 more stations in Tamil Nadu. These are:
69 Stations to be Developed as Amrit Stations in Tamil Nadu
69 Amrit Stations in Tamil Nadu
69 Stations Across Tamil Nadu
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
📍 Complete Station List — Alphabetical Order
01Ambasamudram
02Ambattur
03Arakkonam
04Ariyalur
05Avadi
06Chengalpattu
07Chennai Beach
08Chennai Egmore
09Chennai Park
10Chidambaram
11Chinna Salem
12Chrompet
13Coimbatore Jn
14Coimbatore North
15Coonoor
16Dharmapuri
17Dindigul
18Dr. M.G.R. Central
19Erode Jn.
20Guduvancheri
21Guindy
22Gummidipundi
23Hosur
24Jolarpettai Jn
25Kanniyakumari Terminus
26Karur Jn
27Katpadi Jn
28Kovilpatti
29Kulitturai
30Kumbakonam
31Lalgudi
32Madurai Jn
33Mambalam
34Mannargudi
35Mayiladuturai Jn
36Mettupalayam
37Nagercoil Jn
38Namakkal
39Palani
40Paramakkudi
41Perambur
42Podanur Jn.
43Polur
44Pudukkottai
45Rajapalayam
46Ramanathapuram
47Rameswaram
48Salem
49Samalpatti
50Srirangam
51St. Thomas Mount
52Tambaram
53Tenkasi
54Thanjavur
55Tiruchendur
56Tirunelveli Jn
57Tirupadripulyur
58Tirupattur
59Tiruppur
60Tirusulam
61Tiruttani
62Tiruvallur
63Tiruvannamalai
64Tuticorin
65Udagamandalam
66Vellore Cantt.
67Villupuram Jn.
68Virudhunagar
69Vriddhachalam Jn.
Redevelopment of Chennai Egmore railway station
Of these, Chennai Egmore railway station is being redeveloped at an estimated cost of around Rs 842 crore. The station falls under the administrative control of Chennai Division of Southern Railway (SR).
According to A Elumalai, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Chennai Division, the construction of the Chennai Egmore Terminal station for all south-bound trains commenced in September 1905 and was completed on June 11, 1908. Built by the South Indian Railway, then headquartered at Tiruchirappalli, the station was constructed at a cost of Rs 17 lakh.
About Chennai Egmore railway station in Tamil Nadu
The Chennai Egmore railway station was designed in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style incorporating several Dravidian elements. The architectural design was prepared by Henry Irwin (Chief Engineer) and CH Bird (Company Architect), while the construction was executed by Swaminatha Pillai of Bangalore.
“The imposing two-storey main station building measured 500 feet in length and 71 feet in width. The departure and arrival platforms, measuring 895 feet, 700 feet and 650 feet respectively, were connected by a footbridge and covered by magnificent three-span steel plate roofs with glazed gable ends, reflecting the engineering excellence of the era,” the official said. He noted that the historic Boat Mail holds the distinction of being the first train to operate from the station.
Story continues below this ad
It handles over 562 scheduled trains (442 Suburban trains and 120 Mail/ Express) daily. It witnessed an average peak hour footfall of more than 24,600. However, over the decades, this railway station has emerged into one of the busiest and important terminal stations, serving millions of passengers annually.
Modernisation of Chennai Egmore railway station
“As part of Indian Railways’ vision to develop world-class passenger infrastructure, Chennai Egmore Railway Station is currently undergoing a comprehensive redevelopment at an estimated cost of around Rs 842 crore,” the PRO said.
According to Southern Railway, two terminals will be constructed, one at the Gandhi Irwin (GI) Road Side and one at the Poonamallee High (PH) Road side. It will have G+3 structure with amenities like waiting lounge, ticketing area, commercial area and Roof plaza, etc.
There will be separate entry and exit for passengers, Parcel FOB, adequate Lifts and escalators. A multi-level car parking facility is also being developed on both the GI and PH sides of the station. The proposed G+5 structure will include commercial spaces, parking facilities for cars and two-wheelers and a budget hotel.