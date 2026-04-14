‘India will once again see old DMK of 1950s,1960s’: MK Stalin’s big delimitation warning

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday issued a statement to the Centre over the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that the Union government intends to bulldoze a Constitutional amendment without proper consultation with states.

Stalin said that Tamil Nadu would launch a massive agitation if the state’s interests are harmed or if southern states are disproportionately affected. His remark comes as the Parliament is set to meet in a special sitting of the budget session to discuss amendments to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a proposed Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women in Parliament.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin releases a video, criticizes delimitation. “The day after tomorrow, on April 16, a special session of Parliament is being convened. More accurately, it is being forcibly convened in the midst of elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. In this… pic.twitter.com/3RailsjRSt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 14, 2026

In a video, CM Stalin said, “This video serves two purposes: to speak about the grave danger that has now reached the very doorstep of Tamil Nadu, and to issue a clear warning to the Union BJP government. Even amidst the relentless pace of election campaigning, this duty cannot be set aside. The day after tomorrow, on April 16, a special session of Parliament is being convened. More accurately, it is being forcibly convened in the midst of elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. In this session, the Union government intends to bulldoze through a Constitutional amendment on delimitation.”

The chief minister further said Tamil Nadu and other southern states had earlier followed population control and family planning measures as advised by the Centre, but were now facing potential consequences for it.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu would not remain silent if the state’s interests were harmed or if southern states were disproportionately affected by delimitation.

“From the very beginning, we have consistently cautioned against this. We have created awareness among the people. Not only in Tamil Nadu, but across India, we brought together Chief Ministers of states that stand to be affected, as well as leaders of major political parties, and convened a Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai,” he said.