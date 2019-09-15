Tallest statue, fallen statue

A 30-ft replica of Rajasaurus narmadensis dinosaur, which was being put up at Kevadia Colony near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, collapsed on September 8. The structure was to be part of a dinosaur park to be inaugurated on October 31, apart from 30 more projects, to mark the one-year anniversary of the world’s tallest statue. The dinosaur park was to have three Rajasaurus narmadensis, “in running position”.

Forest Conservator Sasi Kumar claimed the dinosaur model that collapsed was being assembled “only to test its strength”. Dismissing allegations regarding its cost, he said, “The entire project, which includes a sound and light show as well as a nature trail, costs Rs 60 lakh. How can a 30-ft model of a dinosaur made of fibreglass cost Rs 2 crore?”

Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) Managing Director Rajeev Kumar Gupta said they would now make changes in the steel reinforcement of the dinosaur statues in order to make them stronger. He ruled out any other design change.

Rajasaurus narmadensis is known to have walked this region around 65 million years ago. About 170 km from Kevadia is Raiyoli in Mahisagar district, known to be the world’s third largest fossil site and second largest dinosaur hatchery, from where thousands of dinosaur eggs were recovered.