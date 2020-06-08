Talks with China positive, will continue: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India’s military and diplomatic levels talks with China have been positive and will continue. Addressing the BJP’s Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally via video link, the minister also said the Narendra Modi-led government will ensure that India’s pride is not affected as far as the situation along Indo-China border is concerned.
“The border dispute between India and China has been ongoing for a long time. We want to resolve it as soon as possible,” Singh said.
“Talks with China are on at military and diplomatic level. The June 6 talks were very positive and both the countries have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle,” he said.
Experts Explain: What triggered China’s recent LAC moves?
“I want to assure people that leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on India’s pride and self-respect,” he said.
Singh said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some opposition leaders had sought the government’s clarification
on what is happening at the India-China border.
“As the Defence Minister of the country, I want to saythat whatever I have to say I will say it inside Parliament, I will not mislead the people,” the minister said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.