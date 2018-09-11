Talks on between India, US for ‘new and better’ trade deals: officials

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pose after a joint news conference. (Reuters) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pose after a joint news conference. (Reuters)

Negotiations for “new and better” trade deals between the US and India that meet the needs of both the countries are at the beginning stages, senior Trump administration officials have said.

India and the US last week held their maiden 2+2 Dialogue in New Delhi during which a long-negotiated defence pact under which critical and encrypted defence technologies will be provided to the Indian military by the US was inked.

According to the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells, primarily being a strategic dialogue, trade related issues were also discussed. “A number of administration officials just recently came back from India. They expressed their willingness to negotiate new and better trade deals, and those conversations are at the beginning stages,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference.

The conversation between the two countries was how can they grow their trade relationship in a fair and reciprocal manner, Wells told reporters during a separate conference call. Tariffs and non-tariff barriers, she said, have been the subject of long-standing concern. But we’re working with the government of India to address these market access challenge issues.

“We have a variety of ongoing high-level discussions that are taking up these issues. Specifically, what I heard out of the 2+2 is a commitment by our leadership to the importance of resolving this and coming out as a fair agreement that meets the needs of both the US and India, the private sector as well as people,” Wells said.

Responding to a question, she said that “there wasn’t specific conversation” on aluminium and steel during the 2+2 Dialogue. There is an acknowledgement that the US is India’s best trading partner. The US is certainly India’s top markets for exports. Bilateral trade expanded USD 12 billion in 2017 and now totals USD 126 billion and two-way investment expanded almost USD 57 billion, Wells said.

Meanwhile, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, who is now part of the Tata Group, met Congressman Pete Sessions to discuss ways to strengthen the relationship with India. “Specifically, we discussed how our two countries can partner together to advance our commercial and strategic partnership, strengthen the bonds that unite our two countries, and create economic opportunity for American workers in the United States,” Sessions said.

“Currently, India is our 9th largest trading partner but it is my hope that our bilateral trade continues to grow,” he added.

