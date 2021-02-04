Talked to farmers inside Tihar Jail, will write detailed report: Journalist Mandeep Punia

Mandeep Punia was released from the prison on Wednesday after a court granted him bail. (Express file photo)

Freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Singhu border, has said that he talked to farmers and scribbled notes on his legs inside the Tihar Jail to write a report.

Punia was released from the prison on Wednesday after a court granted him bail.

Talking to reporters outside the jail, he said, “It (being inside the prison) turned out to be an opportunity for me. I got a chance to talk to the farmers lodged in the jail and scribbled notes on my legs. I am going to write a detailed report.”

“My work is to report from ground zero… I asked the farmers why and how they were arrested,” he said.

Punia said he had been covering the protest at the Singhu border from the day it started.

“It was my responsibility as a journalist to report it truthfully and faithfully. I was trying to do that. I was trying to find out the people behind the attack on the movement site. My work was interrupted by the arrest. I lost valuable time. I do feel that that I was wronged,” he tweeted.

He alleged that the police interfered with his work and said the incident had strengthened his resolve to continue with his work.

Punia was arrested at the Singhu border on charges of “obstructing public servants in discharge of public functions”, “assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty”, and “voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty”.

He was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday by the court of metropolitan magistrate.

However, he was granted bail on Tuesday after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000.