Talk of NRC, CAB nothing but bid to divide people further: Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday slammed the BJP and RSS over the issue of NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Advertising

Addressing a programme to commemorate 100 years of the Communist Party of India at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, the CPM leader accused the BJP of trying to destroy the secular fabric of the nation by talking about the implementation of NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill across the country. “BJP is trying to propagate its ideology of Hindu nationalism by replacing the principles of Indian nationalism. The communal forces have increased their activities and they are trying to stoke communal passions across the country. Now, the BJP is talking about NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. It will now decide who the citizens of this country are and who are not. This is nothing but an attempt to divide people further,” Yechury said.

The CPM leader said, “The BJP government is talking about extending the implementation of NRC across the country. This is being done to target certain sections of people and to create polarisation. The Centre has omitted Muslims from the list of religious denominations, which are eligible for getting citizenship under the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. This is in complete violation of the Constitution,” he said.