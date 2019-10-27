Talk of Ayodhya left other govts scared: Yogi Adityanath

Claiming that the very mention of Ayodhya left previous governments scared, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government had brought projects worth hundreds of crores to the town.

Laying the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 226 crore, Adityanath said, “I have come here around 18 times in the last two and a half years. The result is that whenever I come, with the blessings of saints and Modiji, I bring projects worth hundreds of crore for Ayodhya.”

He was addressing a gathering at the Ram Katha Maidan to mark the third Deepotsav celebrations, where more than 5 lakh diyas were lit.

Though the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue is expected soon, Adityanath made no mention of the case or the demand for a Ram temple.

Saying Ayodhya holds a significant place for sanatan dharam followers, Adityanath said, “Where else can we find a state with such cultural and religious richness? Ayodhya has to get due recognition. This Deepotsav programme is a step in that direction.”

The celebrations started around 10 am when characters dressed as Ram, Laxman and Sita arrived on a chopper and were worshipped by the delegates.

Meanwhile, the Guinness Book of World Records has awarded a certificate to the department of tourism and RML Awadh university for the largest display of oil lamps.