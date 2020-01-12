‘Talk less, work more’: Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tells new Army chief

‘If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS and @PMOIndia,’ Chowdhury said. (File) ‘If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS and @PMOIndia,’ Chowdhury said. (File)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Sunday made a jibe at the new Army chief, General M M Naravane, advising him to “Talk Less, Work More”.

“@ New Army Chief, Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, and @PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More,” Congress’s leader in the Lok Sabha tweeted.

Chowdhury was referring to General Naravane’s recent statements on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, where he said that the Army would act to “make the territory ours” if so ordered by Parliament.

On Saturday, at a press conference, when asked about comments by some ministers that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir would be a part of India, Naravane said if any such orders are received from Parliament, the Army would act on them, noting that there was a parliamentary resolution saying the entire erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was a part of India. “If Parliament wants that the territory be one day ours and if there are orders in this regard, we will definitely act on them,” he said.

The Parliamentary resolution Chowdhury was referring to was adopted on February 22, 1994, affirming that “the State of Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and shall be an integral part of India”, and demanding that “Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression”.

