Saturday, September 18, 2021
Taliban should respect human rights, says Jamiat faction

Issuing a statement, it also threw its weight behind the ongoing farmers’ agitation. “The current government, instead of addressing their demands, is trying to crush the movement.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 19, 2021 4:19:37 am
The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s Maulana Mahmood Madani faction Saturday said it hopes the Taliban will respect the human rights of Afghans and ensure Afghanistan is not used by any nation to target another country.

“The working committee expresses hope that the new masters of the country ‘Taliban’, who freed the country from foreign intervention and presence of foreign powers after decades of struggle and huge sacrifices, would respect human rights of people in the light of Islamic values and the Prophet’s traditions…It also hopes that the new rulers would establish good relations with all countries…especially with India…and they would not allow using their soil against any country,” said the statement, adding, that India had played “a very important role in making the new Afghanistan”.

