Taliban has offered minorities ‘safe passage’ to India for Gurpurab: organisers

Organisations working to evacuate a group of ‘stranded’ Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan have claimed that the Taliban have promised ‘safe passage’ for the minorities who want to visit India for the 400th birth anniversary (Gurpurab) celebrations of Guru Teg Bahadur this year.

The Sikhs and Hindus had some days ago made an unsuccessful attempt to reach Kabul airport from where they were to be airlifted out of the country. However, a blast outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, as well as sporadic firing by Taliban fighters on the buses carrying the Sikhs and Hindus, had meant that the group had to abandon their attempt and return to a local gurdwara where they had been staying.

As of now, with the US having officially exited from Afghanistan, there was no clarity over when the next evacuation flight to India might take off from Kabul airport, which is under the control of the Taliban. The stranded group, nearly 180 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus — living at a gurdwara in Kabul since the Taliban takeover —have now moved back to homes in Jalalabad, Ghazni, Kabul, said Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, president of World Punjabi Organization.

At least 210 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus remain in Afghanistan, of which at least 170 want to be evacuated. Not all of them want to come to India

Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, said: “We are trying our best to evacuate the remaining Afghan Sikhs and Hindus to India by next week. The Taliban has allowed them to travel to India with valid documents. spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has conveyed the group’s nod for the departure of Afghan Sikh and Hindu pilgrims to India and assured support.”

“Consequent to the meeting between India’s Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, chief of Taliban’s political office in Doha, the Taliban representatives in Kabul have assured Afghan Sikhs that they would be provided safe passage to India. We are in touch with the MEA and the next evacuation plan is being chalked out and should be ready in 10 days or so, enabling Afghan Sikhs to visit India on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur ji,” said Sahney.