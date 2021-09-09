Taliban cabinet illegitimate: Afghan embassy in Delhi

A DAY after the Taliban announced its cabinet, with with no representation of women and lack of adequate representation of ethnic minorities, Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday issued a statement in the name of the Afghan Foreign Ministry and “condemned” the announcement by the Taliban of its “so-called cabinet” as “illegitimate and unjustifiable”.

There has been no response from New Delhi yet on the Taliban announcement, nor on the Afghan embassy’s statement. The Afghan embassy’s statement clearly distances itself from the new rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban, who captured power last month.

It will open up the issues of recognition of the new regime led by the Taliban for the majority of the countries, including India.

India’s position will be key given that it is a non-permanent member of the UNSC, and is leading the UNSC sanctions committee. The UN will have to take a call on the fate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, whose mandate expires this month. Also, the UNSC sanctions committee will have to decide on the exemption of sanctions to the proscribed terrorists who are part of the cabinet.

According to sources, at least 17 of the 33 — half of Taliban’s cabinet — are on the UN terror list.

The statement issued by Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, which essentially represents the previous regime, said that “the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, which emanates from the free will of the people and epitomizes the vision and aspirations of millions of citizens who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of sovereignty, democracy, freedom and independence of their country, condemned the announcement by the Taliban”.

It said the decision “goes against the will of the absolute majority of the people of Afghanistan”, “international agreements, relevant United Nations Security Council, and United Nations Human Rights Council resolutions and undermines the national interests of Afghanistan, including security, stability, unity, and prosperity of the country and its people”.

It said the announcement of the Taliban cabinet will result in “undermining Afghanistan’s political, ethnic, and social diversity, lead to increased tensions, and also undermine the prospect of a comprehensive and lasting peace in the country”.

Moreover, it said that “it goes without saying that the Taliban have once again reaffirmed their blatant disregard and violation of the fundamental rights and important role of Afghan women and other segments of society”.