In a first since Taliban took over Afghanistan, Indian team in Kabul to hold talks

In the first official visit to Kabul after the Taliban took over the country in August last year, a team led by a senior official from the Union Ministry of External Affairs is in the Afghan capital.

In Kabul, they will meet the “senior members of the Taliban”, and hold discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the purpose of the visit is to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. They will also meet representatives of the International Organisations involved in distribution of the aid. In addition, the team is expected to visit various places where Indian programmes/projects are being implemented.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday: “A team led by Joint Secretary (PAI), Ministry of External Affairs, is currently on a visit to Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.”

J P Singh, who is the Joint Secretary in-charge of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, is the official leading the team. He has met Taliban officials in Doha in the past as well.

“In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, India decided to extend humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. In this endeavor, we have already dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20,000 MTs of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID Vaccine and winter clothing. These consignments were handed over to the India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul and UN specialized agencies including WHO and WFP. Furthermore, India is in the process of shipping more medical assistance and foodgrains to Afghanistan,” the MEA said.

They added: “In continuation with our developmental partnership with Afghan brethren, we have gifted one million doses of India-made COVAXIN to Iran to administer to Afghan refugees in Iran. We have also assisted UNICEF by supplying almost 60 million doses of polio vaccine and two tons of essential medicines.”

The MEA further stated that: “India’s development and humanitarian assistance has received a widespread appreciation across the entire spectrum of the Afghan society. In this connection, the Indian team will meet the senior members of the Taliban, and hold discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.”

The Ministry also underlined that India has “historical and civilisational ties with the Afghan people” and “these longstanding linkages will continue to guide our approach”.