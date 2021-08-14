Takshashila fire: SMC reinstates 3 staff, parents of deceased kids want them dismissed

The parents of 22 children, who were killed in a fire at a coaching centre in Takshashila arcade complex in Surat city on May 25, 2019, on Friday met Surat municipal commissioner and Mayor demanding that the two corporation employees, fire officer and deputy engineer who were booked in connection with the tragedy should be dismissed from their jobs. Surat police had arrested 14 people, including SMC fire officer S K Acharya and SMC Deputy Engineer Atul Gorsawala, after the incident. Acharya and Gorsawala were later released on bail.

Jaysukh Gajera, one of the parents, said, “It was shocking to see how SMC gave the two their job back. The cases are still in court. We want the SMC to dismiss them from their job.”