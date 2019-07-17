Takshashila arcade fire SMC begins demolition drive, razes illegal dome structure

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials on Tuesday started demolishing the illegal dome structure on the roof of Takshashila arcade at Sarthana area in Surat that caught fire and resulted in deaths of 22 students on May 24. Police officials were also present at the spot on Tuesday to prevent any untoward incident.

Several people, including the parents of the deceased, gathered at the spot when the drive was under way. The illegally-built dome structure housed several coaching centres.

Twenty-two students were killed on the terrace of the Takshashila complex in Surat on the fateful day after a fire engulfed the building. The students had no way to escape as the main entry and exit gate of the structure was on fire which spread rapidly. Some students also jumped off the top floor to save themselves.

Surat police arrested 12 people, including, four engineers of SMC, two fire officials, four builders, the coaching class owner and Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited engineer.

Talking to The Indian Express, B R Bhatt, executive engineer of Varachha East Zone, said, “We have started the demolition drive. The structure was weak and it was in a dangerous condition. We took prior permission from the police. The roof structure was made of galvanised sheets and the internal area had steel frame structure.” It will take three days to bring down the entire structure, he added.