Taksalis sore with Akali Dal, experts say party never been so weak

The Shiromani Akali Dal leaders who are not happy with the way the party is functioning under Sukhbir Singh Badal, will soon form a committee to chart out their future course of action, former Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said.

Dhindsa, who attended a parallel event held to mark 99th foundation day of Akali Dal on December 14, said there was “record breaking” response from the people of Punjab in support of the Taksali Akali leadership.

“We are getting very good response. It is record breaking. The coordinating committee will be entrusted to reach out to maximum people,” said Dhindsa.

Dr Jagrup Singh Sekhon, a professor of political science at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), however, said that Taksali Akali leadership may not be in a position to emerge as an alternative to the Shiromani Akali Dal, which was at an ebb.

“The Akali Dal stands dwarfed. I don’t see any future for this party, which at one point of time had stalwarts in its midst,” said Sekhon.

Citing the party’s support to the new citizenship law (Citizen Amendment Act), Sekhon said, Akali Dal has never been so helpless. “Akali Dal will continue to be weak with BJP at Centre. If it is Congress at Centre, Akali Dal gets strengthened,” he said.

He said the way the Akali Dal was getting “weakened”, the BJP is likely to make further inroads into Punjab. “look at Maharashtra and Haryana…,” said Sekhon.

Citing that BJP managed to keep its urban Hindu vote share intact in the last elections to the Parliament and state Assembly, with SAD-BJP alliance partner registering “more leads in urban areas than in rural areas”, Sekhon said, “BJP is likely to stake claim to 50 per cent of the seats in the next state elections, and may settle for at least a third of the seats eventually.”

Of the total 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, BJP currently contests on 23 and the SAD on 94. “The BJP leaders have also started adding names of villages as their surname instead of the sub-caste, something which Taksali Akalis used to do to strike a chord with masses,” said Sekhon.

Political Science professor at Panjab University, Ashutosh Kumar, however, said, “This is not a time that BJP would go for any misadventure. Punjab is too small a state for BJP, which has at present other things to take care of. Also, BJP currently does not have a formidable face in Punjab. As far as Akali Dal is concerned, it may fall due to its own weight of split. Due to lack of leadership skills, Sukhbir Badal has not been able to keep everyone happy in the party”.

Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said those at the helm of affairs in the Akali Dal should introspect and end the factionalism.

“Akali Dal has played a historic role in the past. In 1947, Master Tara Singh decided to go with India. During Emergency, Akali Dal leadership fought for democracy. In the 10-year rule of the alliance partners in Punjab, peace was strengthened. Everybody who is at the helm of affairs and others should introspect to end the differences,” said Kalia.

