Taking steps to keep oil supply regular: MBS

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on Friday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was taking steps to keep the oil supply “sustainable and regular” for countries like India.

Modi, who met Crown Prince Salman, commonly referred to as MBS, had discussed the situation in Gulf. He appreciated MBS’s leadership for keeping the oil prices “stable and predictable”, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Salman also invited Modi for an international event to be held later this year, and the PM has accepted. “Details will be worked out later,” Gokhale said.