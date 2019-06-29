Toggle Menu
Taking steps to keep oil supply regular: MBShttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/taking-steps-to-keep-oil-supply-regular-modi-mohammed-bin-salman-5805853/

Taking steps to keep oil supply regular: MBS

Modi, who met Crown Prince Salman, commonly referred to as MBS, had discussed the situation in Gulf. He appreciated MBS’s leadership for keeping the oil prices “stable and predictable”, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Taking steps to keep oil supply regular: MBS
Modi, who met Crown Prince Salman, commonly referred to as MBS, had discussed the situation in Gulf. (PIB Photo via PTI)

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on Friday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was taking steps to keep the oil supply “sustainable and regular” for countries like India.

Modi, who met Crown Prince Salman, commonly referred to as MBS, had discussed the situation in Gulf. He appreciated MBS’s leadership for keeping the oil prices “stable and predictable”, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Salman also invited Modi for an international event to be held later this year, and the PM has accepted. “Details will be worked out later,” Gokhale said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Transparent introspection needed, must not shirk from conclusions’
2 Connectivity, infrastructure key points in Modi’s trilateral meeting with Trump, Abe
3 Modi pitches global summit on terror to Russia, China, BRICS