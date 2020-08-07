Taking over Patna police probe, CBI files case on Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020.

The CBI on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide.

Sources said the agency has re-registered Patna Police’s FIR, with actor Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor’s friend, and her relatives as key accused among the six booked in the case.

The Centre had on Wednesday issued orders for the CBI to take over Bihar Police’s FIR in the case after the state government recommended transfer of the probe to the central agency.

The Enforcement Directorate — another agency under the Centre — is already investigating the death and has called Rhea for questioning on Friday.

The development comes in the backdrop of a jurisdictional tussle between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police, with separate investigations ongoing in two states. Bihar Police has alleged that its officer, Vinay Tewari, sent to Mumbai to probe the case, was forcibly quarantined by the local authorities.

Rhea has already filed a petition in Supreme Court against maintainability of Bihar Police’s FIR and asked for it to be transferred to Mumbai. The court is yet to pronounce its order in the matter.

Following Sushant’s death in June, while Mumbai Police was probing the case, the actor’s father, K K Singh, lodged an FIR in Patna against Rhea and five others, holding them responsible. In the FIR, Singh has alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant’s account in one year “to bank accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor”.

Singh has also accused Rhea of giving Sushant an overdose of medicine at her home and “falsely telling him that the actor was suffering from dengue”.

