Taking over at CBI, Nageshwar Rao transfers four officers, cancels Alok Verma’s orders

A day after Alok Verma was removed as CBI director, the agency’s interim chief, M Nageshwar Rao, on Friday ordered transfer of four officials at the level of joint director, and the government appointed a new spokesperson for the agency.

This came hours after Rao cancelled all transfer decisions taken by Verma and reverted to the position of officials as on January 8

As part of the new postings, Joint Director (JD), Lucknow, G K Goswami has been given charge of Anti-Corruption-I, and Joint Director (Banking Securities and Frauds Cell) Sharad Agarwal has been sent to Lucknow. Agarwal will continue to monitor SIT (Manipur fake encounter cases), the order said.

A Sai Manohar, JD in-charge of SIT probing AgustaWestland and the case against Vijay Mallya, has been given additional charge of economic offence zone-I and Technical Forensic Unit (TFC). JD (Chennai) Praveen Sinha has been made in charge of ACB-Delhi along with additional charge of the bank fraud unit. JD (Mumbai) Amrit Mohan Prasad has been given additional charge of JD-Chennai, officials said.

Vineet Vinayak, JD (economic offence zone-I), has been transferred to head of branch, Chandigarh, replacing Manohar, officials said. Vinayak will continue to supervise inquiries and investigations of case related to coal block scam, the order stated.

Senior Indian Information Service officer Nitin Wakankar will be the new Chief Information Officer and spokesperson of CBI, replacing Abhishek Dayal, who has been transferred to the Publications Division, it was informed.

ADG (M and C) in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Wakankar has served in Rashtrapati Bhavan, and Defence Ministry.

Earlier in the day, an order issued by Rao declared all orders issued by Verma as “non est”, or denial of a contract. The order states, “…consequently all actions in pursuance thereof by all concerned are also hereby declared as null and void.”

After he was reinstated by Supreme Court on January 8, Verma had undone all transfers ordered by Rao in his absence.