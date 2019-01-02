Taking cue from BJP, AAP to appoint lakhs of booth-level in-charges for Lok Sabha polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be appointing lakhs of booth-level in-charges for the upcoming national polls and within February 15 announce the list of its candidates, party leader Gopal Rai said Wednesday. He said that any alliance will be decided according to the emerging political situation in the country, adding that the party will fight on all 33 seats in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Goa and Chandigarh.

Rai hinted that the party has kept its options open on possibility of alliance with Opposition parties, including the Congress and said, “The situation in the country is fluctuating. We will analyse it and take a decision accordingly later on.”

He said that the party was ready to make adjustments with Opposition parties with an aim to remove the “Hitler-shahi” of the Modi government. Rai, however, cleared that AAP has started its preparations for the polls with a focus on Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Chandigarh.

Asked if AAP will take a decision about an alliance with Congress or other parties before announcing its candidates, Rai said, “It is very difficult to say so.” Inspired by the ‘Panna Pramukhs’ of BJP who are direct links of the party with the voters in each booths, the AAP will appoint 3.62 lakh ‘Vijay Pramukhs’ in Delhi and 4.62 lakh in Haryana.

“Each Vijay Pramukh will cover ten households in a polling booth and will be responsible for providing voting slips to the voters and bring them to polling stations on the day of voting. They will also participate in one week campaigning before polling of votes,” Rai said. The ‘Vijay Pramukhs’ will be enlisted from volunteers who have participated in party’s door-to-door campaign for the elections. They will also distribute a questionnaire to voters seeking views on the AAP government in Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal’s performance as chief minister.

Kejriwal will be the nerve centre of the party’s campaign. He will hold rallies in different states, besides holding meetings with workers. Kejriwal will address three rallies in Punjab and one in Harayana in the next few weeks. He will hold a meeting with block-level party workers from Punjab on Thursday.

In run up to the elections, Kejriwal will address rallies at Sangrur on January 20, Anandpur Sahib on January 28, Amritsar on February 2 and Charkhi Dadri on January 4. He will also launch the party’s door to door campaign in Haryana by holding meetings with office bearers of Lok Sabha seats in the state. The office bearers will conduct the campaign in each Parliamentary constituency.

In Delhi, Kejriwal will hold meetings with campaigners of the door to door programme conducted so far in different constituencies. The first such meeting with volunteers of South Delhi will be held on January 10. Rai said he “hoped” that Parliamentary in-charges in Delhi will be ultimately announced as official AAP candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. So far, in-charges in six constituencies in Delhi have been announced and one for the West Delhi seat is likely to be named soon.