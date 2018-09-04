Taking a flight cheaper than auto-rickshaw ride: Jayant Sinha

When two people take an auto-rickshaw they pay fare of Rs 10 which means they’re charged Rs 5/km but when you go by air you are charged Rs 4/km,” said Sinha. When two people take an auto-rickshaw they pay fare of Rs 10 which means they’re charged Rs 5/km but when you go by air you are charged Rs 4/km,” said Sinha.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha Tuesday believes that airfare is cheaper than travelling by an auto-rickshaw in the country. He, of course, explains how, breaking down the expense, Sinha said while auto-rickshaws in India charge Rs 5 per kilometre, airlines, on the other hand, charge you Rs. 4 per kilometre.

“Today airfare is less than that of an auto-rickshaw. You’ll ask how is that possible? When two people take an auto-rickshaw they pay a fare of Rs 10 which means they’re charged Rs 5/km but when you go by air you are charged Rs 4/km,” said Sinha.

A similar analogy was drawn earlier this year by Sinha while addressing the 27th International Management Conference of the Indore Management Association (IMA).

Read: Air travel cheaper than using auto-rickshaws: Jayant Sinha

“These days, passengers spend only Rs five per kilometre on air travel from Indore to Delhi. But if you take an autorickshaw in this city, then you need to spend a relatively higher price of Rs eight to ten per kilometre,” Sinha had said in February.

Earlier, Sinha had said that four years ago, 11 crore people were travelling by air which was likely to reach 20 crore by the end of the fiscal year. He had also spelled out government’s intentions to increase the number of people using air travel by five times to 100 crore in the near future.

Taking a dig at the ‘pakodawala’ comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doing rounds in the media then, Sinha had promoted innovation in entrepreneurship to provide affordable services to common man, so that “some ‘pakodawala’ at Hazaribagh one day could start a fast food chain like McDonald’s.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd