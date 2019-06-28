Takeshi Osuga interview: ‘PM Modi… is in good position to decide on bold policies’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, on Thursday in his first bilateral meeting in Osaka, Takeshi Osuga, spokesperson for the Prime Minister of Japan and the country’s Foreign Ministry, spoke exclusively with SHUBHAJIT ROY in Osaka about the bilateral meeting, the G-20 summit’s agenda, and expectations from India. Excerpts:

Advertising

How was the meeting between PM Modi and PM Abe?

It lasted for 15 minutes. Abe congratulated Modi on (his) electoral victory, and expressed his wish to make the G-20 a success. He said he wants to elevate the Japan-India relationship, which has the biggest potential in the world. He said he wants to bring it to an even higher level. He also said that next time, it is his turn to come to India.

What did Modi say to these comments?

PM Modi thanked Abe for his warm words, and told him, “you were the first leader to give me a phone call” after the elections. He expressed his wishes for Japan assuming the G-20 presidency and wished him success for the summit.

Advertising

He also congratulated the Japanese government and the people of Japan on entering a new era, Reiwa. He informed that President of India will attend the coronation ceremony of the new King, scheduled in October this year. He said he is looking forward to the Prime Minister’s (Abe’s) visit to India later this year.

READ | PM Modi pitches for stronger India-Japan ties, says bullet train project example of mutual respect

What were the specific issues on bilateral relations discussed?

Abe told Modi that with a view to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, I (Abe) have given instructions for preparing for early holding of the 2+2 ministerial meeting between the two countries, and also make progress in the cooperation for promoting connectivity through high-quality infrastructure.

Also, work to concretise defence and security cooperation, including on US-2 (amphibious aircraft). Those are the three elements he mentioned towards realising free and open Indo-Pacific.

Did Abe talk about cooperation in other areas of strategic and economic interest?

Yes. With a view to widening the cooperation between Japan and India, he said he wishes to promote establishment of fund for start-up investments, and also promote cooperation in the field of digital economy as well as in the field of space and cyber.

What areas did Modi raise in the bilateral conversation?

Modi said he wants to promote cooperation in the field of security, digital economy and third-country cooperation, and disaster risk reduction.

Did they talk about any specific projects?

The two leaders shared information on the progress of the high-speed railway project, and agreed to make further progress steadily. (They) agreed to work to steadily to implement the project. The two leaders (also) exchanged views on trilateral cooperation, G-20, RCEP, and the regional situation.

What are your expectations from the G-20 summit?

G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation which brings together developed countries and emerging economies with growing presence in the international economy. This is the first time that Japan has assumed G-20 presidency. At the Osaka summit, Japan will listen carefully to each country’s views and lead discussions towards achieving sustainable global economic growth through promoting free trade, innovation and digitalisation.

As for trade issues, rapid changes caused by globalisation are bringing about a sense of insecurity and discontent, fostering at times temptation to lean towards protectionism which have given rise to serious confrontations between countries.

Under such circumstances, it is important to address the sense of insecurity, discontent and establish fair rules to promote free trade.

While digitalisation is bringing about social and economic transformation, data is becoming a new source of added values in this century. It is necessary to promote the international debate and establish new rules on this aspect of digital economy.

As Prime Minister Abe addressed in the World Economic Forum, in Davos this year, Japan would like to share the concept of Date Free Flow with Trust (DFFT) with other G-20 countries. We are also going to discuss women’s empowerment, climate change, marine plastic litter, high quality infrastructure and health among other issues.

What role does India play in G-20?

India is the key country towards realising the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (strategy). We have a lot of expectations from the leadership of PM Modi, who just won a re-election bid and is in a good position to decide on bold policies in coming years.

As president of G-20, we wish to send a very strong message on promotion of free trade, innovation. We need full cooperation of leaders of G-20 (members), and we have high expectations of (a) constructive and proactive role of India.

India has raised the issue of black money and corruption in the past. How is G-20 going to look at this in the Osaka summit? Will it feature in the Osaka declaration?

G20, from its inception, has been working on strengthening measures against corruption. This year also, the G-20 anti-corruption working group is actively discussing on strengthening measures to be taken internationally against corruption. I can’t prejudge the outcomes, but I am convinced that G-20 will continue to play a leading role against corruption.

How important is terrorism on the agenda of Osaka summit? Will it find a mention in the declaration?

Advertising

The Sherpas are still negotiating the outcome document, so I can’t prejudge. G-20 has been the premier forum for economic cooperation, so political and security issues are not treated as agenda No. 1. Even with that nature of G-20, the issue of terrorism has been mentioned in the past, because terrorism does have a negative impact on international economic cooperation.