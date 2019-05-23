Taken to Ahmedabad hospital with stab wound, man beaten to death by mob

A victim of stab wound was beaten to death inside LG Hospital, in Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area, on Tuesday night, allegedly the result of a previous street fight involving the victim’s brother.

The deceased, Aamir Yasin Sheikh, 30, was a labourer from Ramol locality of the city and had been taken to the hospital for treatment of his stab wound when he was attacked.

He was under police protection at the time. An FIR has been registered against 25 people for the murder. Two people were arrested on Wednesday.

The police said Aamir was attacked at the CT scan section of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run hospital around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Multiple videos of the incident circulating on social media show unidentified men attacking Aamir. One video shows them hitting him with metal chairs, banging his head against the windowpanes as the horrified staff watched.

The videos show Aamir bleeding from multiple injuries.

According to police, the mob was avenging the death of one Rameez Khan Pathan, who was allegedly stabbed to death by Aamir’s elder brother, Shamsher, at a garden in Ahemdabad’s Janta Nagar area on Tuesday evening.

All those involved are reported to be residents of Ramol area.

“On Tuesday evening, Rameez was stabbed multiple times by four men, allegedly including Shamsher. The victim (Rameez) was declared dead on arrival at LG Hospital,” Inspector K S Dave of Ramol police station told The Indian Express.

“A case was filed under Section 302 (murder) against Shamsher and three people at Ramol police station. Wasim Khan Pathan and Sarfaraz Pathan, brothers of Rameez, caught hold of Shamsher’s younger brother Aamir and stabbed him, leaving him injured,” the officer said.

An FIR was lodged in this case against the duo under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).

Around 10 pm, Aamir was taken to LG Hospital, where Rameez’s friends were already waiting. “They spread a rumour that the man who had attacked Rameez had been brought to the hospital. The mob then cornered Aamir, attacked him and killed him,” Inspector Dave said.

Wasim and Sarfaraz Pathan have been arrested, and the main accused in Rameez’s murder, Shamsher, is on the run, Dave said. “We have received reports that there was an old rivalry between Rameez and Shamsher, and they had entered into a similar fight three months ago,” Dave said.