Taken note of Indore water contamination, 12,634 leakages repaired, minister tells Rajya Sabha

A month after deaths in Indore due to contaminated drinking water, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that 12,634 leakages had been repaired and 3,109 overhead water tanks cleaned in Madhya Pradesh to prevent water contamination.

In his written reply to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s question, Housing and Urban Affairs MoS Tokhan Sahu said that the ministry “has taken note of the Indore incident. Water is a State subject. The Government of India supplements the efforts of the states through schematic interventions/advisories.” Indore has ongoing projects under the Ministry’s AMRUT 2.0.

He added that Madhya Pradesh government had informed the ministry that 14,181 leakages had been detected till date, of which 12,634 had been repaired.