Taken note of Indore water contamination, 12,634 leakages repaired, minister tells Rajya Sabha

A month after deaths in Indore due to contaminated drinking water, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that 12,634 leakages had been repaired and 3,109 overhead water tanks cleaned in Madhya Pradesh to prevent water contamination.
In his written reply to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s question, Housing and Urban Affairs MoS Tokhan Sahu said that the ministry “has taken note of the Indore incident. Water is a State subject. The Government of India supplements the efforts of the states through schematic interventions/advisories.” Indore has ongoing projects under the Ministry’s AMRUT 2.0.
He added that Madhya Pradesh government had informed the ministry that 14,181 leakages had been detected till date, of which 12,634 had been repaired.
“Out of 3,298 Over Head Tanks in the state, 3,109 have been cleaned. Similarly, out of 21,215 tubewells, 179 were found polluted and 86 tubewells were closed for use. Regular testing of quality of water is ensured. 656 water samples were found (to) fail out of 80,976 samples, while action was taken at 588 points where pollution was detected…” the MoS said.
Citing information from the MP government, the reply said the Indore Municipal Corporation and the Health Department and Public Health Engineering Department had started a joint response upon being informed of cases of vomiting and diarrhoea among Bhagirathpura residents on December 28, 2025.
“… Samples were taken from multiple supply points at user end to ascertain the type of contamination and sent to NABL accredited labs… The area has old pipelines dating (back to) 1997 and some of it is damaged, so the municipal administration identified the old stretches of pipeline and included (them) in AMRUT 2.0,” the MoS said.
