Take up campaign to impart info on climate change to farmers: PM

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon academicians, agricultural scientists and institutions to start a campaign to impart information to farmers on climate change, which is a huge challenge for agriculture.

Launching 35 crop varieties with special traits to address climate change and malnutrition, the Prime Minister said, “Climate change is a huge challenge not only for agriculture, but for our entire ecosystem. Climate change greatly affects our fish production, animal health and productivity.”

Due to climate change, new types of pests, diseases, epidemics are emerging, which not only pose a threat to people, but also affect livestock and crops, he said. Intensive and continued research on these aspects is necessary, he said, adding that when science, government and society work together, results are better.

“Today I will ask all academicians, agricultural scientists and institutions to set your goals for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Start a 75-day campaign. Take up the campaign for change by adopting 75 villages. Spread awareness in 75 schools and engage each school in some work,” the Prime Minister said, addressing a gathering through video conference.

“Our efforts will save the country’s agriculture from climate change. It will also ensure prosperity of the farmer and the health security of the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he made a similar request to Olympic champions to spread awareness on malnutrition. “I urged every athlete to attend at least 75 schools in the coming year or two and talk to students about nutrition, sports and physical exercise.”

The crop varieties, which the Prime Minister launched on Tuesday, have been developed by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to “address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition.”

The Prime Minister said that 1,300 such seed varieties have been developed in recent years and, in this series, 35 crop varieties were being launched.

These new varieties are not only capable of dealing with many types of weather challenges, they are also more nutritious, Modi said. On the occasion, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed campus of National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Raipur, and distributed the Green Campus Award to four agricultural universities.