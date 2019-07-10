Take out 150-km foot marches in each constituency: PM Modi to BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all BJP MPs to undertake a 150-km padayatra (march) in their constituencies between October 2 and 31 in an effort to make celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary an opportunity to reach out to villages and semi-urban areas.

The Prime Minister is learnt to have urged them to make the exercise an occasion to interact with people at the booth level and also advised them to keep the programme “apolitical.”

Addressing a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Modi suggested that padayatras can be conducted from October 2 up to January 30, the death anniversary of Gandhi.

“It is for the party to decide on the timing,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said after the meeting.

Modi has asked even Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP organisation is weak, Joshi said. “The Prime Minister told MPs that everyone should carry out a 150-km padayatra in their constituencies during the period starting from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” he told the media.

According to a BJP leader, Modi suggested that the programme should be “apolitical” since it is the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

With the government and ruling BJP planning a big celebration to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech last week, had announced that the government is working on “Gandhipedia”, a repository of information about the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi. This will will educate and sensitise the young generation about the Mahatma, the minister said.

Sharing details of the proposed programme, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Prime Minister underlined that these padayatras should focus on villages and reaching out to the people there. “Modi-ji told MPs that 150 groups should be formed in each constituency, which will cover 150 km and party MPs will be part of these groups. The idea is to reach out to the public and seek their feedback on the government’s work and their expectations from us,” Meghwal said.

The minister said Modi underlined that Gandhi and villages will be the focus and MPs should discuss Gandhian thoughts with the people. The Prime Minister also suggested that plantation of trees, cleanliness and other issues related to village life can become part of the planned marches, Meghwal said.

Sitharaman also addressed the BJP MPs at the meeting and explained key features of the Budget.