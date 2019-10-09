Take forward spirit of Navratra, empower women, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to work towards furthering the empowerment of women and ensuring their dignity by taking forward the spirit of Navratra.

The PM was speaking at a Dussehra event organised by Dwarka Sri Ramleela Society, where effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarna and Meghanad were burnt, signifying the triumph of good over evil.

Modi said that as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, people should take up the mission of not wasting food, conserving energy and water and avoiding single-use plastic.

He said that in a country where goddesses are worshipped during Navratra, people should take the spirit forward by working towards furthering the empowerment of women and protecting their dignity.

Greeting people on the occasion, Modi said that India is a land of festivals. “Festivals are the life of our country. This Diwali we should felicitate our daughters who have achieved something or who have inspired others,” he said.

The PM said that Air Force Day is also being celebrated today and the country is phenomenally proud of the IAF.

Modi applied ‘tilak’ on the forehead of those playing the roles of Ram, Sita and Lakshman on stage. MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, who also attended the event, later said the stage was built on the lines of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. “It was resembling the design of the temple that has been proposed to be built in Ayodhya and the tomb looked similar to Akshardham,” he said.

The 107-foot effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarna and Meghanad were prepared with green crackers, said chairman of Dwarka Sri Ramleela Society Rajesh Gehlot.

Meanwhile, during another Dussehra event at Ramleela Maidan, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel disposed of a Ravan effigy made of single-use plastic. Goel said the effigy was made by Ramleela Committee in association with a Cement Manufacturing Association that will dispose of such plastics and use them in road construction.

The plastic effigy can be reduced to waste by pressing a button, Goel said. The aim to promote the use of plastic as a new fuel in the cement industry,which will reduce the cost of fuel by 20%.