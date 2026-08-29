Take care of the children’ – In Bhopal, a family recounts the last chilling phone call from missing relatives

A policeman with a sniffer dog looks at the damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

The call that chilled Devki Adhikari was brief and came at 9:30 am on Thursday. In it, she could hear her family in Bhopal frantically telling them about the flash floods in Nepal and that they were seeking higher ground.

“They told me that while climbing up a hill to save their lives. They tried taking shelter at the house of a local, which later got partially submerged in the flood. They said, ‘The house is half submerged. We will not survive now. Take care of our children,” Devki recalls her family saying.

Brothers Krishna-Radhika Khanal and Ramchandra-Bhavati Khanal Adhikari and their families were part of a group of 29 people who had gone to Gosainkunda pilgrimage in Nepal for Sawan Purnima. They were an extended family spread across neighbouring households and localities — brothers and their wives, sisters and brothers-in-law, and other relatives.