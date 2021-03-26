Pak delegation visit Golden Temple: ‘Take-away is to follow course of peace and learn to coexist’

Members of the Pakistani delegation that visited India for the Indus Water Treaty talks, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (Rana Simranjit Singh)

A PAKISTANI delegation led by Pakistan’s Commissioner for Indus waters Syed Mohammad Mehr Ali Shah visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. The visit was scheduled on their way back to Pakistan after participating in talks in Delhi about the Indus Water Treaty.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) honoured the seven-member delegation at the information office. They were gifted a set of books and robe of honour.

Before that, they paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and listened to Gurbani Kirtan for some time. SGPC officials accompanied them.

The delegation had crossed into India from the Wagah border on March 22 to participate in talks regarding Indus water in the national capital.

“We got an opportunity to visit the Golden Temple and it was a deep, spiritual experience,” said Syed Mohammad Mehr Ali Shah.

In the temple’s visitor book, he wrote, “I was strongly overwhelmed by the emotions while moving into queue to Harmandir Sahib. What solace I found after visiting the holy and sacred place. The take-away for me and everyone is to follow the course of peace and learn to coexist.”

Speaking to the media about the meeting in Delhi, He said, “Our meeting is itself evidence of the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty. The treaty is being implemented and our ways of communication are opened. We are also trying to resolve the issues and objections related to the treaty through our bilateral talks. We are hopeful that the dialogues related to the treaty will continue in the future too, and our potential problems will be solved.”