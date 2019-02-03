Take 5: ‘To hold a post, will to serve more important than being educated’

A resident of Fatehpur village in Patna, Marni Kuwar lives alone in her mud-and-thatched house since her husband went missing 20 years ago. She asks why MNREGA wages are not comparable with wages given as per labour laws:

Marni Kuwar, 50, MNREGA worker

Did you attend school?

I never went to school. My parents, daily wagers, did not send me or my three brothers and a sister. My brothers have since learnt to sign.

What do you think about LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan’s remarks calling RJD leader Rabri Devi “angootha chaap (illiterate)” and saying she can’t hold an important position like CM?

He is wrong.

Why?

If an illiterate person has the skill and passion to do something, he or she can become chief minister. So what if Rabri Devi did not study beyond primary classes? She ran the government for a long time. As a former CM, she deserves respect. It is about the will to serve than being educated.

But you must face problems due to being illiterate?

I often feel bad at not being able to even sign. People often look at those who put their thumb impressions with scorn. Not being able to keep an account of my wages also causes problems. Some of my fellow workers read out government communication for me.

Do you vote?

I vote without fail. That is the only right and power I have. When politicians move around door to door during elections, I know how important a vote is.