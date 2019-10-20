Take 5: ‘There is comfort in saris... no need for shoes either, I just wear flats’

Earlier this year, khadi silk saris were introduced as uniforms for women staff working on the desk at police stations. But last month, following an increase in the demand, the Delhi Police issued a circular which stated that each police station will be allotted only four saris — two each for the two Public Facilitation Officers — for two years.

Do you like your new uniform?

Advertising

Initially, I was sceptical. It takes a lot of time to wear a sari, and maintenance isn’t easy either. But after wearing it regularly for the past four months, I now feel comfortable. I also like the sari’s orange colour. I don’t have to wear shoes now, I pair my sari with black ballerina flats. The sari uniform is also good during summer.

Have you heard about the new guidelines?

Yes. I think the saris are durable and can be easily worn for two years. I have four saris now. After two years, when the department allots me only two saris, and one of them gets worn out, I can write an application and get a new one. They only ask for the reason and give a new sari within weeks.

Is it compulsory for you to wear the sari every day?

Advertising

Yes. I have to be in uniform for my shift from 9 am to 5 pm. My work involves meeting people, overseeing the tenant verification process, directing beat officers to meet senior citizens etc. We have been instructed to wear the sari while performing all these duties.

How do you maintain the saris?

I prefer getting them dry-cleaned every 15-20 days. I could wash them, but they don’t dry in time. Whenever I take casual leave, I give one of the saris for cleaning and ironing. I can then wear it for another two weeks. I have kept my saris in a different section of my wardrobe.

The circular also says that PFOs should not be transferred before their two-year term ends, to ensure that extra saris are not given out.

If they don’t shift me to another police station every year, it will help me. I will get used to the schedule… I have worked in this district for nine years. There’s a lack of woman staff in the area. It would be best if I stay for two years and help the complainants here.