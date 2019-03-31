Take 5: ‘Operation Romeo will ensure safety of women, especially at night’

(Written by Kartik Bhardwaj)

On March 3, the Gurgaon Police revived ‘Operation Romeo’ after two years following complaints of harassment and stalking by women, especially those commuting at night. So far over 250 people have been rounded up by the police. While most of them were let off with a warning, cases have

also been filed against a few.

Inspector Garima Devi, Women Police Station, Gurgaon speaks with The India Express over Operation Romeo.

What led the Gurgaon police to revive Operation Romeo?

Women had been complaining about harassment and stalking by drunk men at MG road, Cyber Hub and Sector 29 in Gurgaon. There are many nightclubs near MG road and a lot of women take the route at night. The operation was to ensure their safety.

What kind of offences have you been booking people for?

Harassment, stalking, groping, drinking on the road, passing lewd comments, etc. The Operation Romeo team, or the ‘Durga Shakti Squad’, has about 50 members, and we are tackling all such issues. I have been on two such operations. The local police also assists us. The operation is conducted on weekends between 8 pm and 3 am.

So, who is classified as a ‘Romeo’ by the police?

Anyone, in a group or alone, who creates trouble for women by ogling at them or following them as they step out of nightclubs. If we spot any anti-social elements like these, we catch hold of them.

What action is taken against them?

We leave most people with a warning. We file FIRs if the crime is severe or the men are repeat offenders. We book them under IPC Section 160 (punishment for causing affray — fight disturbing peace) and the Excise Act.

How many persons have been apprehended so far?

This week we rounded up 52 youths for anti-social behaviour. The count was 125 in the first week of March. Since the operation began we have caught over 250 persons.