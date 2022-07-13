scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Take 5 | On LPG Price Hike: ‘We’ve stopped milk this year, cut bread, curd from diet’

In the fourth such hike this year, prices of non-subsidised LPG went up by Rs 50 last week. Biswas, a mother of three whose husband works as a plumber, talks about the impact on her family.

Written by Vidhatri Rao | Noida |
Updated: July 13, 2022 5:47:55 pm
INDULATA BISWAS, 42, runs home on husband, daughter's pay. (Express Photo)

In the fourth such hike this year, prices of non-subsidised LPG went up by Rs 50 last week. Indulata Biswas, a mother of three whose husband works as a plumber, talks about the impact on her family:

1. How have LPG prices risen?

We got the gas connection 10 years ago and don’t get any subsidy. Till two years ago, a big cylinder (14.2 kg) cost Rs 400 to Rs 500. Now, it is Rs 1,200, and it is a huge dikkat (problem).

2. What has it meant for your budget?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...Premium
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth

The price rise may seem marginal to others but it is a strain for us, with all essentials costly. Our extended family lives here, so we share cylinders. I refill them when my husband’s pay comes in.

3. How have you adjusted the extra expenditure?

My husband makes Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000. My eldest daughter works at a call centre, in addition to going to college, and earns Rs 8,000. There is rent of Rs 4,000, then school fees of Rs 2,000. We also have a family back home. I have a breathing problem but can’t see a doctor.

4. How have things changed from earlier?

Five years ago, we spent about Rs 3,000-4,000 on ration. But now, this comes to Rs 8,000 a month. We have stopped buying milk this year, it costs Rs 35 per litre; cut bread and curd from our diet.

5. Are families around you in a similar situation?

Yes. It has been particularly difficult this year. My neighbour has a small child. He is only being fed rice gruel and no fruits or vegetables. Everyone is barely scraping by and there are zero savings.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement