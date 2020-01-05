Take 5: ‘No takers for the goods… We have to stay on guard’

Kumar with the goods at the police station. Ashok Sinha Kumar with the goods at the police station. Ashok Sinha

A police station in Patna finds itself caught in the divorce battle between Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and his wife, Aishwarya. On December 26, after Aishwarya moved out, the Yadavs sent the goods she had brought to their home. However, with the Rais refusing to accept it, the stuff has landed up at the Shastri Nagar Police Station, with Constable Ajit Kumar keeping guard.

What all goods were brought to the police station?

There is a sofa, beds, TV sets, a fridge, an almirah, utensils etc. These were brought in two pick-up vans.

Why were the goods brought here?

Aishwarya Rai’s father Chandrika Rai refused to accept them. In his complaint he has said there was no inventory of the goods and the family had not asked for the same in the first place.

How did police get involved?

As the vans stayed put in front of Chandrika Rai’s home, there could have been a law-and-order issue. A designated protection officer (a state government employee who was called by Tej Pratap) has given us a full list of the goods. Our role is limited to guarding them till the matter is resolved. The parties now have to take back the stuff from us.

How are you guarding the goods?

We are on rotation duty. We unloaded the stuff and covered it up with tarpaulin to keep it safe. The luggage has caused a space crunch at the police station.

How long will the goods be kept here?

We have no idea. The protection officer should know more. We have to keep guarding the goods because there are no takers for them and the pick-up van drivers had to leave. Is tarah ke case shayad hi aate hain (Such cases are one of a kind).

