Take 5: ‘Never faced such an attack in 30 years of service… scared to return to work now’

Last month, following a power cut during a pre-wedding function in Aankhkheda village in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, Rambabu Mahaur was allegedly attacked with a sharp object. The state, which claims to be ‘power surplus’, has been facing scheduled and unscheduled cuts as temperatures soar. With people angry, CM Kamal Nath has warned power officials as well as blamed the opposition BJP. Armed with pliers, linemen such as Mahaur have been working in rural parts of the state to fix power lines.

Have you faced such an attack before?

In my 30-year-long service, I have never faced such a situation. I began as a helper, then became a side lineman and, 11 years ago, I became a lineman. I never thought I would experience this.

Why was the power supply to the village cut?

The power supply in the village had to be disconnected for maintenance work — some tree branches were touching power lines and those had to be cut.

Why did the locals get so angry?

What do I say? These are rural areas, and people here are not willing to understand issues. Just because they have harvested wheat or some other crop, they behave like kings. Some are into netagiri, they think of themselves as the prime minister.

Are you scared to report to work now?

Of course I am scared. You can’t trust these villagers. It will be helpful if I get some security. I have got nine stitches on my palm. I held the sharp weapon they attacked me with and suffered injuries in both my hands. Had I not, the injuries would have been more grievous, because the attacker targeted my neck.

Are such power cuts common in the area and was the cut that day scheduled?

The power supply in the area is good. The temperatures are very high… but it wasn’t an unscheduled power cut.