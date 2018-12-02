Take 5: ‘Jab jaagey, tab savera… We’re first to take steps like banning gorakhdhanda’

The BJP’s manifesto for Rajasthan includes a promise to ban use of the word ‘gorakhdhanda’, saying it maligns Gorakhnath peeth. Senior party leader Onkar Singh Lakhawat explains why:

1) How relevant is Gorakhnath in Rajasthan?

Advertising

In the Gorakhnath tradition, Gogaji holds the highest place. There is not a single village in Rajasthan where Gogaji is not worshipped; Goga Navmi is also celebrated on the second day of Janmashtami. Over 65 lakh pilgrims come to Gogamedi temple (in Gogamedi village, Hanumangarh).

2) What is your objection to the use of ‘gorakhdhanda’?

Gorakhnath is a symbol of sacrifice; he was an ascetic who left society… Those who similarly leave all this are referred to as Gaurakh-panthi or Gorakh-panthi — followers of Gorakh, or one doing Gorakh dhanda… Not like current usage… for someone who engages in an illegal activity.

3) Did anyone raise this issue?

We were talking to nomadic tribes when this came up. A lot of people have thanked us.

4) Why the demand now?

Advertising

Jab jaagey, tab savera (It is morning whenever you wake up)… This is the first government which is taking such steps. We have spent about Rs 25 crore on Gogamedi temple… We will ensure that Gorakhnath is taught in Rajasthan State Board books. We have also planned a national memorial on Guru Gorakhnath.

5) How will you ensure implementation of the ban, and will it involve a penalty?

There are some legal provisions, we’ll see those provisions. The use of the word will be a punishable offence.