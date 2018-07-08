Take 5: If milk is being provided, give us sugar too, says 11-year-old Priyanka

“Most students enjoy drinking milk but some create a fuss. One of my friends threw it away on the first day,” says Priyanka Jatav. Express “Most students enjoy drinking milk but some create a fuss. One of my friends threw it away on the first day,” says Priyanka Jatav. Express

The Annapurna Milk Scheme was launched by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on July 2 for public school students. Under it, children up to Class 5 will be provided 150 ml of milk thrice a week, and those in Classes 6-8 200 ml. No allocation has been made for sugar as the department concerned believes it could be harmful for students.

How many times do you have milk in a day?

I drink milk twice at home — once in the morning and then at night. My parents always insist on me having it and I have no qualms because I like it. Now I have it thrice a day as the school has started providing it.

What do you make of the new initiative?

I think it’s a good move as children who don’t get milk at home will not be left out now.

When is the milk served at school?

The teachers serve it right after the morning assembly. My elder brother, who studies in Class 8 in the same school, gets it too.

Teachers and students have complained about the absence of sugar. Do you like sugar in your milk?

On the first day, we weren’t provided sugar by the school. But most students brought sugar with them. The next day, my mother too told me to carry sugar as she had heard that it would not be provided. Now the school management gives us sugar. If milk is being provided, then there should be a provision for sugar as well. It’s difficult to have milk without sugar. (Some schools have made provisions for sugar after realising that students were reluctant to drink the milk without it.)

Do all students at your school enjoy having milk?

Most students enjoy it. However, there are a few who don’t like it and create a fuss. One of my friends hates drinking milk and she threw it away on the first day.

