Take 5: ‘Visitors to our police station were made to feel as if they had walked into a corporate office’

SHO Parmeshwar Suthar of Chunawadh Police Station in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, who earlier served at the Kalu Police Station, speaks about how the police station made it to the top.

What did Kalu Police Station do differently to achieve this feat?

When I was posted at Kalu Police Station in February 2018, my focus was to take preventive measures to stop crime. We increased the number of meetings with community liaisoning groups and these meetings were held in all 25 villages that came under our jurisdiction. In case of petty crimes, fights and assaults, we would restrain both the parties. We also prepared a detailed list of history-sheeters, who were stopped from committing further offences.

What measures were adopted to tackle criminal activities?

Gambling and assaults over personal enmity were the main issues in areas under the Kalu Police Station’s jurisdiction. Gambling in turn feeds into other crimes such as theft and results in deteriorating law and order. We used the Goonda Act to bar people from gambling. This helped us to a large extent in controlling other crimes.

People often complain that police do not listen to their grievances. Was anything done to change this perception?

We created a reception room in the police station with sofa sets and provided other facilities such as water and tea. Visitors to our police station were made to feel as if they had walked into a corporate office. I used to stay in office the entire day and personally hear grievances of people, however petty their case may be. This encouraged more residents to file complaints and see the police as their friend.

Were the staff happy with the changes at the police station?

The police force is a disciplined force. We made a badminton court for the staff inside the compound and also planted 150 trees. We also started growing vegetables using organic farming methods and the produce was used for cooking food in the mess of the police station.

When did you join the police force?

I joined the police force in 2014. I am originally from Shri Balaji village in Nagaur district. The posting at Kalu Police Station was my second. After Kalu was adjudged the best police station in the country, I received the DGP disc and was felicitated by the Union Home Ministry.