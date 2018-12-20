Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga ends hunger strike against Kamal Nath

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Thursday ended his hunger strike launched four days ago in protest of Congress leader Kamal Nath becoming Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh,

Advertising

Bagga had started an indefinite hunger strike on Monday, when Nath was administered oath of office as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He demanded replacement of Nath, alleging his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The hunger strike was terminated by Bagga upon the insistence of Delhi West MP of BJP Parvesh Verma. Bagga broke his fast by having fruit juice from the hands of Verma.

The BJP leader said he will continue his struggle and approach the special investigating team probing the riots, urging it to look into allegations against Nath.