Tajikistan President Rahmon accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee with his Tajikistan counterpart Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial reception to the visiting dignitary at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Source: PTI Photo) New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee with his Tajikistan counterpart Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial reception to the visiting dignitary at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Source: PTI Photo)

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon was on Friday accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will hold delegation level talks with him later on in the day.

The duo will discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests. After the talks, the two sides are expected to sign agreements in various fields. President Rahmon arrived in New Delhi on Friday after visiting Kochi. The visiting dignitary is on a five day visit to India from December 14.

President Rahmon also met President Pranab Mukherjee who will host a banquet on Saturday for the visiting dignitary. This will be the sixth visit of President Rahmon to India.

During his last visit to India in 2012, the two countries elevated their bilateral relations to the level of a long-term strategic partnership.

Bilateral relations span cooperation in a wide spectrum of areas – political, economic, health, human resources development, defence, counter-terrorism, science and technology, culture and tourism.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App