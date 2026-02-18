Taj Mahotsav 2026: Agra’s grand celebration of India’s cultural heritage returns with 35th edition

Taj Mahotsav 2026: Experience the 35th Taj Mahotsav in Agra. Discover dates, ticket prices, and a star-studded lineup of music and dance. Explore India’s finest handicrafts, zardozi work, and authentic Mughlai cuisine at this 10-day cultural spectacle in Uttar Pradesh.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readFeb 18, 2026 09:53 AM IST
Taj MahotsavSinger Harshdeep Kaur performs at Taj Mahotsav 2023 (left); a woman checks out pottery on display at the festival last year (Photos: FB@tajmahotsavagraofficial)
The much-awaited 10-day cultural spectacle ‘Taj Mahotsav 2026’ is underway in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Scheduled from February 18 to 27, this year will see the 35th edition of the festival, which will showcase India’s artistic diversity, traditional craftsmanship, music, dance and regional cuisine.

The event is organised every year by the Taj Mahotsav Committee under the chairmanship of the Commissioner of Agra Division. The Taj Mahotsav has now grown into one of the most anticipated events in UP since its inception in 1992. It is also included in the calendar of events of the Department of Tourism, Government of India, as it draws large numbers of both domestic and international visitors each year.

Kaleidoscope of arts & crafts

The essence of the Taj Mahotsav is defined by the crafts bazaar where artisans from across India display their traditional handiwork. The festival provides a major platform to artisans who can showcase their creations their creations. One can see designs and items on display — ranging from wood and stone carvings, hand-made carpets, and intricate zardozi work, to pottery, silk and zari textiles, brassware and regional embroidery. These art forms represent the cultural fabric of diverse Indian states, offering visitors a rare opportunity to appreciate and purchase authentic handmade goods.

What is the Taj Mahotsav venue?

The Taj Mahotsav is being held at Shilpgram, a craft village which is around 500 metres away from Eastern gate of Taj Mahal. It is also houses the parking lot for visitors to the Taj Mahal. Shilpgram is spread across 11.5 acres.

Taj Mahotsav map Taj Mahotsav 2026: Refer to this map by the Taj Mahotsav committee to locate the venue of the event.

Cultural performances that captivate

Beyond the craft stalls, the Taj Mahotsav celebrates India’s performing arts. The festival features a rich programme of folk and classical music and dance, showcasing traditional performances such as those from the Brij region and other cultural hotspots of the country.

Over the years, the event has featured eminent singers and musicians like Sonu Nigam, Wadali Brothers, Pankaj Udhaas, Hans Raj Hans, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ismail Darbar, Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, and many more.

A feast for the senses

Food lovers visiting the Mahotsav are treated to an extensive variety of culinary delights. From local Uttar Pradesh specialties to savoury Mughlai fare, and regional dishes from across India, the festival’s food stalls aim to reflect the nation’s rich gastronomic traditions. Whether you are a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, you can indulge your taste buds  at the event.

Taj Mahotsav entry tickets

The entry tickets are priced low so that everyone can attend and participate in the vibrant event. The ticket prices are as below:

Children up to 3 years: Free

Adult: Rs 50

Foreign tourist: Free

Group of 50 school children in uniform: Rs. 700 (Two teachers will get free entry with the school group)

How to get Taj Mahotsav tickets?

There will be a huge rush at the event. So, expect queues at the entry gates, especially during peak hours in the evening. The organisers have urged visitors’ cooperation with the security and event management staffers.

The tickets can be purchased only at the counters at the gates outside the festival venue. There is no online provision of purchasing tickets.

The cultural events can be attended with the same ticket. No separate ticket is required.

