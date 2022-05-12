Plea in Allahabad HC to open 20 rooms of Taj Mahal: what is the case about?

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court Thursday is set to hear a plea seeking direction to the Archeological Survey of India to open 20 sealed doors of the Taj Mahal to resolve the controversy around its origins.

The plea, filed by petitioner Dr Rajneesh Singh, according to Live Law, contends that the Taj Mahal was a Shiva Temple, known as Tejo Mahalaya, and has asked for the government to constitute a fact-finding committee to publish the “real history” of the monument.

What does the plea on Taj Mahal say?

The petition states, “It is respectfully submitted that for many years, one controversy is at its peak which is related to the Taj Mahal. Some Hindu groups and reputable saints are claiming this monument as an old Shiv Temple — which is supported by many historians and facts. However, many historians believe it to be the Taj Mahal built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. Some people also believe that Tejo Mahalaya appears to be one of the Jyotirling (Nagnatheshwar).”

The plea, filed through advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, goes on to assert that it’s (our) “collective responsibility” to end controversies which can lead to clashes between two religions, saying the issue has divided Hindus and Muslims.

The petitioner also states a monument of world importance “must not be allowed to be the victim of a ‘historical fraud’.” He also called it “an infringement of Indian tradition and heritage” if the Taj Mahal has been “wrongly and falsely” identified as a mausoleum.

The plea also claims that while it is widely believed the monument was named after Shah Jahan’s wife, Mumtaz Mahal, several history books note her name as “Mumtaz-ul-Zamani”.

“Also, the fact that the construction of a mausoleum takes 22 years for completion is beyond the reality and totally an absurdity,” the petition argues.

The petition also alleges the Tejo Mahalaya was built by Raja Paramardi Dev in 1212 AD, which was then inherited by Raja Maan Singh, an erstwhile ruler of Jaipur. “After him, the property was held and managed by Raja Jai Singh but was annexed by Shah Jahan (in 1632) and later it was converted into a memorial for the wife of Shah Jahan,” the plea states.

So, why does the petitioner want 22 rooms opened?

The petition notes that according to a response by the ASI, Agra, obtained through the Right to Information Act, the 22 rooms of Taj Mahal have been locked for “security reasons”.

However, the petitioner argues that historians like P N Oak, the author of Taj Mahal: The True Story, believe that within these rooms on the upper and lower portion of the monument lies the Shiva Temple.

Oak, in his book, states the monument was built in 1155 AD and furthers the Tejo Mahalaya claim.

In 2000, the Supreme Court quashed Oak’s petition to declare the Taj Mahal was built by a Hindu king.

— with inputs from Live Law