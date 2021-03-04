Taj Mahal shut, tourists evacuated after hoax bomb call

The Taj Mahal in Agra was shut and tourists evacuated on Thursday morning after Uttar Pradesh Police received a hoax call about a bomb at the heritage site, news agency PTI reported.

The police said an unidentified person called the 112 emergency response number of the Uttar Pradesh police at around 9 am and claimed that a bomb was kept inside the monument.

The Uttar Pradesh police immediately informed the CISF personnel, who asked the visitors to vacate the premises of the iconic 17th-century monument and launched anti-sabotage checks around 9:15 am. “Nothing suspicious has been found and the checks are almost done,” a senior CISF officer said in Delhi. The hoax call has been traced to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, another officer said.

The Taj was reopened for tourists last September with strict coronavirus safety guidelines after being shut for tourists for over six months. It has been closed since March 17 due to the pandemic.

According to ASI estimates, Taj Mahal receives around 70-80 lakh visitors each year, including a large number of foreign tourists who are not likely to come till regular international traffic resumes. The Agra Fort gets 30 lakh visitors a year.