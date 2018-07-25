Taj Mahal preservation: UP govt submits draft vision document in Supreme Court

The final vision document would be ready within the next six weeks after SPA receives inputs on the draft proposals. (source: file photo) The final vision document would be ready within the next six weeks after SPA receives inputs on the draft proposals. (source: file photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday submitted in Supreme Court a draft vision document for protection and preservation of Taj Mahal, proposing measures like declaration of the precincts of the 17th century monument a no-plastic zone and winding up of polluting industries in Taj Trapezium Zone.

The document drawn up by School of Planning and Architecture was submitted before a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta by the state’s counsel Aishwarya Bhati.

The draft vision document also mooted promotion of small-scale cottage industries and restricting growth of polluting and private vehicles.

The final vision document would be ready within the next six weeks after SPA receives inputs on the draft proposals.

