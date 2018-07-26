Taj Mahal preservation: SC irked at UP govt for filing draft of vision document, not consulting ASI

The Supreme Court had earlier reprimanded the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) for failing to protect the Taj Mahal. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha) The Supreme Court had earlier reprimanded the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) for failing to protect the Taj Mahal. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

Irked at the Uttar Pradesh government for filing a draft report of the vision document on protection of Taj Mahal, the Supreme Court Thursday asked: “Are we supposed to vet it?” The apex court also expressed surprise why the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is responsible for the protection of Taj Mahal, was not consulted in framing draft vision document, reported news agency PTI.

“Surprising that ASI, responsible for the protection of Taj Mahal, not consulted in framing draft vision document,” said the court. It directed both the governments to identify specific officers and authority in-charge to maintain the Taj Mahal and the redevelopment of the Taj Trapezium Zone.

The UP government had on Wednesday presented a draft vision document for protection and preservation of Taj Mahal, proposing measures like the declaration of the precincts of the 17th-century monument a no-plastic zone and winding up of polluting industries in Taj Trapezium Zone.

The apex court had earlier slammed the Centre, the UP government and other authorities for the “apathy” and “lethargy” in their efforts to preserve and restore the Taj Mahal.



Venting out frustration, it said, “You can shut down the Taj. You can demolish it if you like, and you can also do away with it if you have already decided.” “We want you to give us an action plan of what you propose to do. We will hear it and finally dispose it. If it has to be shut down, let it be shut,” said the bench which is monitoring measures to preserve the Taj.

Tourism Minister KJ Alphons recommended entrusting a private company with the task of restoring the Taj Mahal under the government’s Adopt-a-Heritage scheme.

“A large number of monuments are on the list under the scheme and Taj is also on the list. If Colosseum in Rome can be adopted and managed by a footwear company why not the Taj?” he said when asked about the status of the Mughal monument under the scheme.

