Taj Declaration: Plastic-free zone, extensive drive to clean Yamuna

The Taj Declaration will be signed on Sunday The Taj Declaration will be signed on Sunday

A 500-metre plastic-free zone around the Taj Mahal, extensive drive to clean up the Yamuna and improved waste segregation practices will feature in the Taj Declaration that will be signed on Sunday.

Minister of State for Culture and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Mahesh Sharma will sign the Declaration in Agra along with other stakeholders responsible for the upkeep of the World Heritage Monument — Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), members of the Taj Trapezium Zone, district officials, United Nations Environment Programme and the state government.

The plastic-free programme involves a gradual phasing out of single-use water bottles and cutlery in the 500-metre radius of the monument in the next five years.

Sharma will also convene a stakeholders’ workshop in Agra, to discuss the issues of pollution in and around Taj Mahal and focus on drawing short term and long term measures to deal with the problem. Sources say the meeting will be attended by representatives of the state government, MPs and MLAs of Agra, along with officials from the district administration, Central Pollution Control Board and the ASI. This will be followed by ‘Walk around the Taj’ as well as Clean up of River Yamuna.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App