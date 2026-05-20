Taiwan regrets campaign against Indian migrants, stresses commitment to hire more workers

Amid concerns over a political campaign against migrant workers from India, Taiwan has regretted and condemned the prejudiced stance while emphasising its commitment to introducing more Indian migrant workers.
Recently, Lee Hung-yi, a candidate running for Kaohsiung City Council, put up a billboard in the city’s Siaogang district that had a picture of a man with a turban and an inverted flag of India, promising to ban Indian immigration into the country. Several local residents of Indian origin found the billboard offensive, saying the candidate was reinforcing stigma against migrant workers.
Only 3,500 to 4,000 Indians work in Taiwan, while there have been plans to hire more owing to labour shortages. However, over 40,000 people in the country signed an online petition demanding the government halt a pilot plan to bring in workers from India.
As reported by The Indian Express, the plan was based on the memorandum of understanding signed between Taiwan and India in February 2024, which allowed limited recruitment of Indian workers for manufacturing and construction. The proposal began with a pilot of just 1,000 workers.
As per the agreement, blue-collar workers will be sent to Taiwan to work in specific sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, and construction. In fact, for better assimilation with the local population, Taiwan indicated a preference for workers from northeastern states, including Assam, Mizoram, and Nagaland.
In response to the comments on the billboard, the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India said on Wednesday, “Taiwan has long been committed to planning the introduction of Indian migrant workers. Regarding the recent discriminatory publications/comments made by certain individuals in Taiwan, we solemnly clarify that such biased remarks do not represent our stance.”
“Taiwan cherishes the values of democracy, inclusivity, and diversity, and supports people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and India. We deeply regret and strongly condemn any form of prejudice, racism and discrimination. TECC sincerely look forward to, and will continue to promote, further exchanges between both sides to enhance mutual understanding,” it said.
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According to recent data, Taiwan already hosts around 7,00,000 migrant workers, with most coming traditionally from countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. However, this is the first time it is looking beyond Southeast Asia to fill skilled labour gaps created by an ageing population and lower birth rates.
In February 2024, India and Taiwan signed a migration and mobility agreement to facilitate the employment of Indian workers in diverse sectors on the island, a move seen as reflective of the renewed momentum in cooperation between the two sides.
While India does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan yet as it adheres to the One-China policy, bilateral trade and cultural relations have been on an upward trajectory. In 1995, New Delhi set up the India Taipei Association in Taipei to promote interactions between the two sides and facilitate business, tourism, and cultural exchanges. It has also been authorised to provide all consular and passport services. In the same year, Taiwan established the TECC in New Delhi.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More