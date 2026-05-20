Taiwan regrets campaign against Indian migrants, stresses commitment to hire more workers

India is an important source of labour to West Asia and other regions of the world. (Representational image)

Amid concerns over a political campaign against migrant workers from India, Taiwan has regretted and condemned the prejudiced stance while emphasising its commitment to introducing more Indian migrant workers.

Recently, Lee Hung-yi, a candidate running for Kaohsiung City Council, put up a billboard in the city’s Siaogang district that had a picture of a man with a turban and an inverted flag of India, promising to ban Indian immigration into the country. Several local residents of Indian origin found the billboard offensive, saying the candidate was reinforcing stigma against migrant workers.

Only 3,500 to 4,000 Indians work in Taiwan, while there have been plans to hire more owing to labour shortages. However, over 40,000 people in the country signed an online petition demanding the government halt a pilot plan to bring in workers from India.